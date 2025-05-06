Second suspect charged with murder in death of 27-year-old sports reporter
An accomplice has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a young sports reporter.
Adan Manzano, 27, was found dead in his Louisiana hotel room in February, where he was on-site covering the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Telemundo affiliate.
Kenner, La. police announced Monday that 34-year-old Rickey White has been charged with second-degree murder. White was arrested in Florida in March on robbery and fraud charges related to Manzano’s death, then extradited to Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.
The original suspect in Manzano's death, Danette Colbert, was charged with second-degree murder in March. Colbert had been under arrest since surveillance video showed her with Manzano at his hotel between 4:30 and 6 a.m. on the day he died.
Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley told the New York Times that Colbert's behavior toward Manzano fits her pattern of targeting men.
Authorities have said Colbert used Manzano’s credit card to make a purchase at a New Orleans gas station and at several stores in the area. Reports indicate Manzano had Xanax in his system at the time of his death despite not having a prescription for the drug.
Manzano, a widower, left behind a young daughter. A GoFundMe has been established to help his family, to which the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City have contributed.
