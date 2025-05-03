Watch: Yankees fan catches foul ball despite adorable human blindfold
During Saturday's game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, a fan in the stands found himself in a situation many dads can relate to.
With a young girl sitting on his shoulders, a fan wearing a Yankees jersey suddenly found himself covered by a human blindfold as the girl's hands covered his eyes.
Adding to the degree of difficulty, the girl covered his eyes at the precise moment a foul ball was hurtling at them. Did he make the catch? Watch for yourself:
Fortunately for the rest of us, the YES Network camera crew was on top of it. After Zack Littell's pitch to Oswaldo Cabrera, the cameras followed the ball into the stands, capturing the precise moment the seeing-impaired dad made the most of his 15 seconds of fame.
Cabrera grounded out on the next pitch, making the foul ball snag the highlight of the third inning.
Commentators Michael Kay and Jeff Nelson were duly impressed with the catch.
"Dad power right there," Nelson said.
The real dad power: giving the ball to the girl after making the catch. The rest was a subtle combination of skill, good fortune, and being in the right place at the right time.
