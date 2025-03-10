Weekend Roundup: LeBron out, Garrett gets the bag, DK traded, CBB marches on, and more
By Tyler Reed
Mondays are never easy. However, this Monday isn't like any ordinary Monday. No, this Monday starts a week full of college basketball madness.
So, start planning how you will find screen time during conference tournament week, and while you're here, let us get you caught up on everything that happened over the chaotic sports weekend.
Here is The Big Lead Weekend Roundup!
LeBron Goes Down
On Saturday, the Boston Celtics earned an impressive statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Lakers lost more than the game.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported that LeBron James suffered a groin injury in the Lakers loss, which could sideline him for two weeks.
The Lakers had been on a dominant run, with Luka Doncic finally finding his role with the team. Now, the team will have to go forward without one of their top guys.
Pay The Man His Money
Myles Garrett told the Cleveland Browns he wanted out. Then, the team wafted $123.5 million at him like it was a fresh cartoon pie on a window sill.
It appears the Browns star is now on the same page as ownership. All it took was making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Fascinating how that works.
DK, Welcome To Colder Weather
Reports suggested that DK Metcalf was hoping to play in a milder climate when the Seattle Seahawks inevitably traded him.
However, the Seahawks decided that the city of Pittsburgh would do the trick. Metcalf has landed with the Steelers, and now Pittsburgh could be just a quarterback away from making noise in the AFC this upcoming season.
Oops, I'm Sorry?
Nothing beats a good old-fashioned rivalry, especially when the losing coach pretends not to know about the traditions of his foe.
Michigan head coach Dusty May is in some hot water with the Michigan State Spartans fanbase. Consider this just another memorable chapter between bitter enemies.
Ultimate Knockout
Mauricio Ruffy's wheel kick knockout against King Green at UFC 313 was one of the more memorable knockouts in UFC history and a memorable reminder to be kind to a stranger. You never know the talents they possess.
On His Head
It wasn't a physical knockout, but Duke star Cooper Flagg's dunk in the team's win over the North Carolina Tar Heels had the Blue Devils faithful going wild, including Flagg's mother.
Momma Flagg could not contain her excitement as her baby boy continues to be on the track to be the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Sweeping North Carolina is probably cool, too.
Following In The Footsteps
How does that Harvey Dent quote go? "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."
Well, Aaron Rodgers is one stop with the Minnesota Vikings away from having the exact same journey as the man who held his career in the balance for a few years, Brett Favre.
Rodgers should actually join the Vikings. Nothing could be more cathartic for Green Bay Packers and more gross for two franchises that I disdain.
Jokic Doing Jokic Things
There's no player in NBA history who treats their spot in the league like a regular 9 to 5 than Nikola Jokic.
Jokic brought the lunch pale in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic finished with the stat line of 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists. The performance was the first of its kind in the league, or as Jokic probably calls it, another day on the clock.
A Surreal Reunion
A reunion between Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless is just what the doctor ordered. If your doctor enjoys a shouting match, that leaves everyone depressed.
The former sports media duo will be reuniting on a future episode of Bayless' podcast, where there will undoubtedly be a conversation about LeBron James.
Flying The Hunger
If you happen to find yourself in Mesa, Arizona, for a Chicago Cubs spring training game, may I suggest you get the waffle fries and pork wings in a Cubs helmet.
This is the kind of snack that would make even Henry Rowengartner come back to pitch for his beloved Cubs.
Looking For Cinderella?
Are you looking for that one team to rally behind during March Madness? Look no further than the Omaha Mavericks.
The Summit League champions, the Mavericks, are everything you hope for when looking for a David who can take down Goliath.
Not only are they a serious threat to upset someone in the tournament, but they may have the greatest victory celebrations of all time by taking it out on innocent garbage cans.
Gemstones Banger
The fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones began on Sunday. Without spoiling too much, the first episode introduces guest star Bradley Cooper in an episode that nobody saw coming.
A Tune To Get Rid Of The Blues
That's all we have for you on this optimistic Monday. However, if you're like us, you still have the blues that a new week has begun.
However, cranking up U2's "Beautiful Day" is the exact song you need to hear as we enjoy the beauty of the next few weeks of college basketball. Soak it in, man.
Thanks for reading along, and we hope that this Weekend Roundup will get you through this day. Get your energy together; we have NFL Free Agency and hoops to attend to.
P.S. Did we ever get over U2 hijacking our iPhones with one of their albums? If you haven't gotten over it, may we interest you in another tasty jam.
Yeah, that's the stuff!
