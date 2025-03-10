Jets defensive star fears Aaron Rodgers landing with one particular team
By Tyler Reed
The marriage between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets can be described as a Hollywood love gone wrong.
You know, those A-lister weddings that are lucky to last a year? Nothing went right during Rodgers's tenure with the Jets, which is why he is looking for a new home this offseason.
However, it has been quite shocking to see so many teams overlook the future Hall of Famer. Sure, Rodgers's time with the Jets ended in the opposite of a blaze of glory, but isn't the risk worth the reward?
Rodgers' former teammate, Sauce Gardner, believes that Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank and could be a problem if he joins the Minnesota Vikings.
Gardner took to social media to respond to the reports that Rodgers could end up in Minnesota.
"if Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats," Gardner wrote on his X account.
It would be such a strange yet fitting journey for Rodgers to finish his career with the Vikings because the player he succeeded in Green Bay, Brett Favre, went on this same journey that saw him take stops in New York and Minnesota.
It feels like a lifetime ago since Rodgers was leading the Packers. Now, he could be leading one of their biggest rivals next season. The offseason is young, but it appears that fans need to have popcorn ready at every moment. Things are about to get juicy.
