Latest take on LeBron James' legacy with Lakers continues to move the goalposts
By Tyler Reed
For some reason, it is very hard for certain members of the media to agree with the belief that LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA.
You would think that after the guy scored 50,000 career points that, maybe some people would slow down on hating his greatness.
However, to no surprise, it seems like the hatred has only grown more. In a recent episode of Speak on FOX Sports One, the crew discussed James' legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers.
When the debate turned to whether James will have a statue outside of the Lakers arena, co-host Ric Bucher came up with the wildest reason as to why he won't.
Bucher claims that in order to be a Lakers legend, James would need to win three NBA championships.
Yes, the idea of winning just one championship is no longer good enough for some, or so it appears. Bucher doesn't believe James is a Lakers' great because he doesn't have multiple titles.
Even well-known James hater Paul Pierce couldn't believe what he was hearing about the discussion of James' time with the Lakers.
James helped lead the franchise to a title back in 2020 and is now a major part of the team being in second place of the Western Conference.
James has won a title at every stop during his NBA career. However, with Bucher's take, should James be considered a Cleveland Cavaliers legend since he only brought them one title? See how insane that sounds?
