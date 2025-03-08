The reunion nobody asked for: Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless to reunite
By Tyler Reed
Stephen A. Smith is already earning that new $100 million deal from ESPN. Smith has seemingly been in the headlines ever since the new contract was announced.
Of course, not all of the headlines have been good for Smith. Recently, LeBron James had some words for Smith after a Los Angeles Lakers game, in which Smith turned into content.
Now, it appears that Smith is partnering with a friend from his past in a reunion that nobody has ever asked for.
Ryan Glasspiegel is reporting that Skip Bayless recently recorded an episode of his podcast that will feature Smith.
It will be the first time the media giants have been together since their breakup in 2016, which saw Bayless take his talents to Fox Sports 1.
Who asked for this reunion? Honestly, we're not sure if anyone truly knows. However, there's no doubt that there's going to be an audience for it.
Smith and Bayless brought drunk sports arguments to the forefront of sports media and did it all completely sober.
The era of hot takes would not exist with this duo. Wait, should I be thanking them while roasting them? Probably not.
Glasspiegel also reports that the episode should be dropping sometime next week. Fans who can't get enough of the drama will surely be tuned in. This could be the start of a new LeBron James hater club.
Do you know the real sports media reunion that needs to happen? Mike & Mike. A reunion between those two would heal this country. Maybe.
