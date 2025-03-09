The Rams are making another serious Super Bowl push by adding an elite WR
By Matt Reed
The biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC last season looked like the Detroit Lions for most of the season, but it was actually an NFC West team that gave the Birds all they could handle in the playoffs before going on to win the Super Bowl.
Now, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to re-tool and make another push towards a Lombardi Trophy after bringing back Matthew Stafford for another season and giving the veteran quarterback another huge weapon at wide receiver to go along with Puka Nacua.
The Rams reportedly have signed former New York Jets wideout Davante Adams, who had just been traded to New York last season to join Aaron Rodgers. After it didn't work out in the Big Apple, the Jets cut Adams and now he finds himsslf in one of the best situations in the NFL.
Adams might not be the same WR he once was when he was torching defenses with the Green Bay Packers, however, as a number two option in an offense that includes Nacua, Kyren Williams and Stafford, he's more than capable of creating matchup problems for opoosing teams.
The 32 year old is coming off a campaign where he still managed 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns despite playing for two struggling teams in 2024, the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Stafford and the Rams' system is a much-needed upgrade for a player like Adams, who surely is trying to get a Super Bowl title of his own before riding off into the sunset and potentially locking down a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
While free agency doesn't officially start until next week, the Rams have already made it clear that they're seriously making a push towards another Super Bowl in 2025, and Adams is a great first step in getting back to that stage.
