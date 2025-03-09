Myles Garrett won't join a contender after reaching record deal with Browns
By Matt Reed
For weeks it's looked like the Cleveland Browns would lose their biggest star this offseason, but in a stunning turn of events they'll be retaining their number one pass rusher after handing out an NFL-record contract Sunday.
Myles Garrett requested a trade from Cleveland just days ago and even went as far as to say that he wanted to join a contending team, but now it appears that he'll be staying in the AFC North after reportedly accepting a $40 million per year deal from the Browns.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garrett will now be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with over $123.5 million guaranteed, which now creates an interesting dynamic for other players around the league looking for new deals across many positions.
Fellow pass rushers like Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parson and others will certainly be looking at this deal as a basis for what they can potentially make this offseason.
Garrett is undoubtedly one of the top defensive ends in the NFL, however, it is a wild turn of events given how nasty things have gotten between both sides over the past few weeks. It also goes back to the fact that money always solves the issues at hand because Cleveland is coming off of a poor season, where they now hold the number two pick in the NFL Draft.
While that puts Cleveland's defense in a good position with Garrett and Co. still boasting one of the top units in the league, it's very clear that his original argument of wanting to compete for a championship isn't going to happen any time soon.
