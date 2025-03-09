DK Metcalf has one request for where he plays next season
By Tyler Reed
The Seattle Seahawks are going to look a whole lot different next season. The team recently traded starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and now will be looking to trade wide receiver DK Metcalf.
NFL insider Dianna Russini recently reported that Metcalf is looking for a change of scenery, and the former Pro Bowler may have a particular place or places in mind.
Russinin is reporting that the Seahawks' hopes of a massive return for Metcalf have now been lowered. The team is now open to a second-round pick in return for Metcalf.
However, there's a catch to the deal for Metcalf. If you happen to be a cold weather team, you might be wasting your time.
Apparently, Metcalf would like to go to a warm weather team if possible. It seems those rainy Seattle days are something Metcalf wants to put behind him.
Metcalf has spent his entire six-year career with the Seahawks. Last season, he was just seven yards shy of his fourth 1,000 yards.
Now, the former second-round pick would prefer his new home to be somewhere enjoyable, but where could that be?
Metcalf's former head coach, Pete Carroll, recently accepted the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, and from my meteorology days (I never was one), Las Vegas is a warm climate city,
Would a reunion with his former head coach and his former quarterback be exactly what Metcalf is looking for? The Las Vegas Seahawks has a nice ring to it.
