Michigan State fans irate with Michigan coach Dusty May's postgame comments
By Tyler Reed
The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans finished up their regular season in a classic Big Ten showdown.
The Spartans got the best of their rivals, as Tom Izzo's gang took down the Wolverines 79-62. Even before the win, the Spartans had secured the Big Ten regular season title; however, emotions still ran high on Senior Day in East Lansing.
The two hated rivals had a little scuffle at midcourt near the end of the game. In what has become a tradition at Michigan State, the seniors say goodbye by kissing the logo at midcourt. However, some Michigan players didn't get the moment.
Apparently, Michigan head coach Dusty May didn't get the memo either. When discussing what caused the dust up at midcourt, May said he knew nothing about any tradition.
"I didn't know there was a tradition where they're shooting a free throw and we aren't allowed to stand at half court. I'm not familiar with that one. Is that a tradition?" May mentioned during his postgame press conference.
Those comments are not sitting well with the Spartan fanbase. Some feel that May was playing "dumb" in his comments about the tradition.
Not that this rivalry needed more juice to it, but May has quickly become public enemy number one with the Michigan State fans.
A Big Ten conference final between these two would feed families, and with the season they've had, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the basketball gods to gift us this layup.
