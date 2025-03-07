Top salaries of sports broadcasters revealed
By Tyler Reed
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently became a much wealthier man. According to reports, Smith signed a five-year extension with the network worth $100 million.
That's a lot of cheddar for anyone, let alone a sports media personality. However, does Smith's contract make him the highest-paid sports broadcaster?
Front Office Sports recently revealed the list of top salaries among sports broadcasters in 2025. Take a look below.
In terms of yearly salary, Smith cracks the top three with his latest deal. To no surprise, Tom Brady's deal with FOX Sports has the greatest quarterback of all time at the top of the list, as Brady earns a yearly salary of $37.5 million.
Charles Barkley is in second place, as the NBA on TNT co-host brings in a yearly salary of $21 million, just edging out his so-called rival from ESPN.
ESPN dominates the list, with Pat McAfee, Joe Buck, and Troy Aikman all in the top eight, while Shaquille O'Neal is the second member from NBA on TNT to make the list.
However, ESPN may soon be footing all of the bill when the guys from Turner Sports head to the Worldwide Leader for next year's NBA season.
Still, nobody is touching that deal that Brady has with FOX anytime soon. Unless, if you know of any companies looking to hire someone that can give terrible takes, be sure to give them my contact info. I could use a couple of million to go in my wallet.
