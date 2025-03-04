How to Watch College Basketball Champ Week Games: Live Stream NCAA March Madness, Conference Tournament TV Channel
College Basketball Champ Week - Conference Tournaments
- Date: Sunday, March 2nd - Sunday, March 16th
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (WATCH)
With the NCAA Tournament quickly approaching, college basketball teams nationwide are starting to participate in the 2025 conference tournament games that play a massive role in determining who will be the 64 teams selected to participate and where they will be seeded come mid-March.
The winner of each conference championship gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and some will ultimately enter into the conversation of Cinderella March Madness teams. For many programs this will be the end of the line, and a loss represents their last game of the season, but for some, this is the start of a historic college basketball run.
Every single game during Champ Week is available to stream through ESPN+, they will exclusively stream over 200 conference tournament games.
NCAA Conference Tournaments: Dates, Location
31 automatic bids to the 2025 NCAA Tournament are up for grabs to the winner of each one of these conference tournaments
Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)
March 5-8
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Big South
March 5, 7-9
Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)
March 6-9
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Atlantic Sun (ASUN)
March 2-3, 6, 9
Campus sites
Summit League
March 5-9
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Southern Conference (SoCon)
March 7-10
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Sun Belt
March 4-10
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Horizon League
March 4, 6, 10-11
Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Northeast Conference (NEC)
March 5, 8, 11
Campus sites
Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)
March 7-11
CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
West Coast Conference (WCC)
March 6-11
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Southland Conference
March 9-12
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Patriot League
March 8-12
Campus sites
Big Sky Conference
March 6-9
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
America East
March 8, 11, 15
Campus sites
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)
March 12-15
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Mountain West
March 12-15
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Big East
March 12-15
Madison Square Garden (New York)
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)
March 11-15
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Mid-American Conference (MAC)
March 13-15
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
Big 12
March 11-15
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Conference USA (C-USA)
March 11-15
Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)
March 11-15
Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
March 11-15
Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
Big West
March 12-15
Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
Western Athletic Conference (WAC)
March 11-15
Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Ivy League
March 15-16
Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)
Atlantic 10 (A10)
March 12-16
Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Southeast Conference (SEC)
March 12-16
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
March 12-16
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Big Ten
March 12-16
Target Center (Minneapolis)
