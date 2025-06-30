Weekend Roundup: LeBron opts in, double champ, gambling allegations, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome once again to your favorite Monday read, welcome to the Weekend Roundup. This past weekend has given us plenty to discuss.
The NBA headlined the weekend with plenty of free agency news, as well as some not so great gambling allegations for a former Detroit Pistons guard. Also, Ilia Topuria makes history inside the octagon.
Without further ado, let's break down the weekend that was.
All In?
LeBron James has decided to opt in to his one year, $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the wording from his agent, Rich Paul, makes it seem that the Lakers star may only be sticking around if the front office can field a championship contender.
The Lakers were nowhere close to being a title contender this past season, and that was even after acquiring Luka Doncic. There's work to be done, and James may be looking to chase that final ring elsewhere.
History Made
Ilia Topuria made history inside the octagon this past Saturday night with his lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.
Topuria becomes the tenth fighter to hold two titles at the same time, as he also holds the featherweight strap. The UFC has been starving for star power, and may have found just that with Topuria.
Serious Allegations
Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is being investigated on allegations of gambling. The popularity of gambling has already bled into the NBA with Jontay Porter being banned from the league.
Good thing the league doesn't like taking the money made from gambling. Wait, they do? I'm stunned.
Get The Bag
James wasn't the only big name to secure the financial bag this weekend. Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year $100 million deal with the team. A massive deal after just one season with the franchise.
The Timberwolves have a real chance to make noise next season after making the Western Conference Finals this past season.
Appreciation
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks retired Candace Parker's jersey after having one of the greatest careers in WNBA history.
The league has seen a boost in popularity over the last few seasons, and it's great to see the legends of the game get recognition.
Captains
Captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game have been set, and to no surprise, Caitlin Clark has been named captain of the Eastern Conference. On the West side, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has been tasked with the captain's duties.
He's Home
There was a lot of drama surrounding Ace Bailey and if he would show up in Utah after being selected by the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft. However, all of that has now been put to bed as Bailey did, in fact show up, and now the Jazz may have a generational talent on their hands.
One that is probably counting down the days to leave the franchise.
Let's Be Honest
On a recent episode of his podcast ' The Timeout', Dwyane Wade got honest about the greatest player in Miami Heat history.
Wade said that while he may be the greatest player in the history of the franchise, LeBron James is the greatest player ever to put on the uniform.
Not Espresso
I'm gagging that I even have to type this out, yet, here we are. Skip Bayless hasn't had a great take in quite some time. Now, he is spouting off about Sabrina Carpenter not being the pop star she thinks she is.
The only good thing that could come from this would be Carpenter finding out Bayless exists and absolutely dragging him after hearing these comments. Okay, that's enough of that.
Almost Forgot
In what felt like the worst buildup for any Jake Paul boxing match in his career, the so-called 'Problem Child' took care of business against Julio Cesar Chavez this past Saturday.
Paul's journey inside a boxing ring may be one that has made fans roll their eyes; however, he did state that he plans on helping Ben Askren during his recent health issues. Show or not, that's an incredible gesture.
Never Meaning No Harm
It's still okay to want to see a car go flying through the air with no regard for how it will land. Over the weekend, the people of Somerset, Kentucky, did just that as a replica of the General Lee from the show 'Dukes of Hazzard' was seen sailing through the air, over a fountain, and landing in what had to be a painful way for whoever was behind the wheel.
Just a beautiful moment for those of us that like to say "hell yeah!"
I'm Old
Today, comic book movie fans around the world celebrate one of the greatest films ever made in the genre, 'Spider-Man 2'.
I'm a little biased due to the web slinger being my favorite hero, but this movie did massive numbers in my house growing up. To this day, the sequel to the OG trilogy is considered one of the best comic book films of all time. Today is a good day to fire up the DVD player. Yeah, kids, we still use those.
Liquid What?
I'm still in the camp of people who have yet to try Liquid Death. The attraction of sparkling water has never garnered my attention. For some reason, I like my water to be, water.
However, the popularity of the brand cannot be denied. Now, they are jumping into a world that doesn't seem real with the release of their Fruity Pebbles flavored water.
Yes, only in America do we need our water to taste like sugary cereal. It may already be a real thing, but if it isn't, diet water could soon be a real thing.
That's all for the Weekend Roundup. All of this talk about the original Spider-Man films has me wanting to send you into a new week with one of the greatest songs ever recorded.
'Hero' by Chad Kroeger and Josey Scott does exactly what it is intended to do, which is make you feel like a gosh dang hero. Mondays are never fun; however, be your own hero and crush this short work week. We've got fireworks to shoot this weekend for freedom.