LeBron James makes major decision on player option for 2025-26 season
By Josh Sanchez
LeBron James has made his decision about his contract. The Los Angeles Lakers star has decided to pick up his player option for the 2025-26 NBA season, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.
Paul shared the news about LeBron picking up his $52.6 million player option in a statement to Shams Charnia of ESPN.
While the Lakers are looking to get younger and planning for the future, LeBron still believes that he is still capable of helping the team and wants to be a part of a championship contender.
"[LeBron] knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," Paul said in a statement. "We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career."
The 40-year-old James is entering his record-setting 23rd season in the NBA.
Whether this will be his "last dance" or he plans to continue playing after this season remains to be seen, but James proved last season that he still has some gas left in the tank.
Last season, James played in 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 51.3 percent shooting.
If it is the final season of LeBron's career, we will have to make sure to appreciate it and hopefully the NBA world will know so his legendary career can be celebrated.
