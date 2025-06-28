Skip Bayless goes on bizarre Sabrina Carpenter rant denouncing 'pop star'
By Tyler Reed
We sadly live in a world where hot takes are more popular than actual facts. Sports fans can thank names like Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless for the creation of the loudest opinion winning the day.
You can't hate the hustle, as the duo continues to spit out terrible take after terrible take, and Bayless may have just had one of the worst of his career.
In a video shared on his X account, Bayless decided to start a beef with pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Well, that's probably not how Bayless would describe her.
The most popular Dallas Cowboys fan in the world believes that Carpenter isn't the mega musical star that she believes herself to be.
Sure, everyone gets their news on what's popular from a 73-year-old who sometimes argues about professional athletes. However, Bayless may need to sit this one out.
According to Spotify Stats, back in March of this year, Carpenter was the 18th most streamed artist on the app.
I'm not saying to listen to me on this subject either. My Spotify playlist bounces from 2000s rock to sometimes allowing my ears to groove to the stylings of the malt shop oldies. However, this old fart isn't all the way out of the loop. Carpenter is a star. Something that Bayless is still hoping to be someday.
