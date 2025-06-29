Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier named 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever, and the Indianapolis fans are in for a treat. On Saturday, the league announced captains for the All-Star Game which include Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Clark received the most fan votes (1,293,526) to earn one of the captain spots, while reigning Defensive Player of the Year and WNBA MVP runner-up Naphessa Collier gets the other after receiving (1,176,020) fan votes.
The Minnesota Lynx star and Clark will each select their teams from an available pool of players that will be announced at a later time.
ESPN will air the draft for the WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
It's going to be an electric atmosphere.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will go down on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
