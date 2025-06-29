The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier named 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains

The WNBA has announced team captains for the 2025 All-Star Game, with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark earning the honors.

By Josh Sanchez

Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever, and the Indianapolis fans are in for a treat. On Saturday, the league announced captains for the All-Star Game which include Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

Clark received the most fan votes (1,293,526) to earn one of the captain spots, while reigning Defensive Player of the Year and WNBA MVP runner-up Naphessa Collier gets the other after receiving (1,176,020) fan votes.

The Minnesota Lynx star and Clark will each select their teams from an available pool of players that will be announced at a later time.

ESPN will air the draft for the WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

It's going to be an electric atmosphere.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will go down on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

