Julius Randle expected to sign $100 million deal with Timberwolves
By Tyler Reed
It appears the NBA takes no days off, as we are barely two weeks removed from the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the NBA Finals, and not even a full week from the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, the wheel continues to spin as free agency and contract extensions have been breaking on this lazy Sunday.
Earlier today, it was announced that LeBron James would be opting into his one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that is over $50 million, which I would have done the same.
Now, NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves are handing a six-figure bag to Julius Randle.
After just one season in Minnesota, the front office had seen enough and decided Randle was worth the six-figure deal.
In his first season with the Timberwolves, Randle averaged 18 pts, 7 rebounds, and four assists, while helping lead the team to the Western Conference Finals, where they would lose to the eventual NBA champions.
The Timberwolves have a great core that has made waves in back-to-back postseasons. The team is led by Anthony Edwards, who continues to get better each season. Add that they just made a deal with Naz Reid and this Randle news, it appears the front office believes in this unit, and are expecting them to be the ones to get the franchise to the NBA Finals.
