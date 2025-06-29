'General Lee' hops water fountain in epic viral moment from Kentucky town
By Tyler Reed
As someone who grew up in a small town in eastern Kentucky, I can assure you, there's no better place on this earth to be raised.
It's peaceful, and in the summertime, you actually see lightning bugs. It's not like these boring cities I am now used to.
If you're an old enough hillbilly, then you'll know that 'The Dukes of Hazzard' is a show that is revered as great television in my old stomping grounds.
If you grew up in the mountains, there's a great chance that at one time or another in your life, you owned a replica die-cast of the car driven by the stars of the show, the General Lee.
Every kid dreamed of doing a jaw-dropping jump in the orange Dodge Charger. However, this past weekend, someone did exactly that in the town of Somerset, Kentucky.
Someone lived out the dreams of every child who knows of the iconic car. Baby, if this moment isn't America, then I'm not sure what is.
I'm beyond jealous to know that I couldn't make it to this event. My brother and I were once Bo and Luke Duke, doing the dumbest stunts in our front yard. This viral clip makes my little mountain heart proud.
Those Duke boys, they were always up to something. But they never meant any harm.
