UFC 317 results: Ilia Topuria scores emphatic knockout to cap off epic night
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up International Fight Week in Las Vegas with a bang on Saturday night thanks to UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. The pay-per-view championship doubleheader delivered in a big way.
In the main event, Ilia Topuria scored a devastating knockout victory over Charles Oliveira only two minutes and 37 seconds into the very first round to claim the vacant lightweight title. With the win, Topuria extended his record to 17-0 and became the UFC's 10th two-division champion.
Before the event, Topuria predicted he would knock Oliveira out in the first round and he came through for the fans.
In the co-main event, Alejandre Pantoja delivered a masterful performance of his own and was dominant against Kai Kara-France en route to a Round 3 submission win to retain his flyweight gold.
With the win, Pantoja rose to the top of the leaderboard for the most wins at 125 pounds.
Three other fighters stood out on throughout the night with flyweights Joshua Van and Brandon Royval receiving $50,000 each for their Fight of the Year candidate, and Gregory Rodrigues earning a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his one-punch knockout of Jack Hermansson to lead into the main card.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the UFC 317 results can be seen below.
UFC 317 results
- Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:27
- Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Kara-France via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:55
- Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Gregory Rodrigues def. Jack Hermansson via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:21
- Jose Delgado def. Hyder Amil via knockout (knee and punches) – Round 1, 0:26
- Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev via submission (mounted guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:55
- Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:03
- Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
