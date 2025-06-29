Dwyane Wade says he’s not the greatest NBA player to wear a Miami Heat jersey
There is a reason that they called Miami-Dade County, 'Wade County.' Ask any fan of basketball who the greatest Miami Heat player of all time is, and they will name Dwyane Wade without batting an eye. Three NBA championships, a Finals MVP, and 13 All-Star appearances are enough for that.
Wade holds the franchise records for most points, most assists, and most steals. His clutch moments are more than one can count. The man has a statue in Miami, although he likely wishes he didn't, considering how much hate it got.
And while all these points to his greatness, even the man himself doesn't think he's the best player to ever play for the organization.
RELATED: Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley under investigation for gambling allegations
"If you want to be honest, LeBron James is the greatest player to ever put a Miami Heat jersey on," Wade said.
"If we're going off of that, I'm the greatest player in the history of the Miami Heat with the body of work that I had wearing that jersey, but I'm not the greatest player to ever put on a Miami Heat jersey."
This is quite the nuanced take from Wade, and there is merit to it. He'll always be the biggest Heat legend unless a future player takes that crown from him, but he's not the best. LeBron James had his prime in Miami, and he was simply unstoppable during those years.
Considering that many think James is the NBA GOAT, this take from Dwyane does make sense. For any Miami fans, though, they'd likely never agree with their icon on this, even if he isn't wrong.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Flagg Day, 'entitled' prospects, MLB All-Star finalists, and more
UFC 317 RESULTS: Ilia Topuria scores devastating knockout to cap off epic night, Pantoja dominates
NBA: LeBron James set to make huge Los Angeles Lakers contract decision
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless goes on bizarre Sabrina Carpenter rant denouncing 'pop star'
VIRAL: Tom Brady elevates legend status 'chatting up' Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos wedding