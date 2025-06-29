Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley under investigation for gambling allegations
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has had quite a few busy days since the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
This past week, the league welcomed a whole new class of draft prospects with the 2025 NBA Draft, and today, contract news has filtered on social media all day.
RELATED: LeBron James makes major decision on player option for 2025-26 season
However, the biggest news of the day may not be about LeBron James opting into his one year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that Malik Beasley, formerly of the Detroit Pistons, is being investigated by the U.S. District Attorney's office on allegations of gambling on NBA games and prop bets.
Beasley spent last season in Detroit, but has made stops with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, and the Los Angeles Lakers during his nine year career. Last season, Beasley averaged 16 points for a Pistons team that made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
In his tweet, Charania stated that Beasley is one of the top free agents in the 2025 class. This is definitely a story to keep an eye on in the coming week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Flagg Day, 'entitled' prospects, MLB All-Star finalists, and more
UFC 317 RESULTS: Ilia Topuria scores devastating knockout to cap off epic night, Pantoja dominates
NBA: LeBron James set to make huge Los Angeles Lakers contract decision
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless goes on bizarre Sabrina Carpenter rant denouncing 'pop star'
VIRAL: Tom Brady elevates legend status 'chatting up' Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos wedding