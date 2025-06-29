Candace Parker gives emotional Los Angeles Sparks jersey retirement speech
Candace Parker is one of the greatest players the WNBA has ever seen. For a majority of her storied career, Parker played for the Los Angeles Sparks, winning two championships with the franchise. She also managed to make the All-WNBA First Team seven times during this run.
Parker's achievements are nearly too long to list. So it was no surprise that the Sparks decided to retire her No. 3 jersey, with the ceremony taking place on June 29th. And during the celebrations, Parker managed to give one of the most emotional and heartfelt speeches ever.
Parker spoke about what Michael Cooper had told her about winning in Los Angeles and what it meant to her.
"I wanted the balls to fall in LA's court. I wanted to be out west. I wanted to be here, where all the eyeballs, all the lights, where there's ginormous shoes to fill," she said.
"When I landed here, Michael Cooper said to me, 'Silk – that was my nickname – if you win here, you're a champion forever.' So there was one thing on my mind, and we got that. We got that championship."
They didn't just get one with Candace, they got two, forever making her an LA sports icon. And while this was a meaningful memeory, she also spoke from the heart about her career.
"I think the thing that I've learned through all the ups and downs, wins and losses, injuries, difficulties, highlights, records – it's about enjoying the process, enjoying the journey," Parker said.
"I'm extremely humbled to have No. 3 up there amongst the greats, and I don't take that for granted. I do not take that for granted at all. I say thank you for this celebration. It means the world to me."
A two-time MVP, a Finals MVP, and a 7-time WNBA All-Star, there is nothing that Candace didn't achieve during her time in Los Angeles. Both the jersey retirement and her speech provide a fitting salute to an incredible career.
