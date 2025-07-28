Weekend Roundup: Judge on IL, NFL stars secure the bag, Gilmore rules, and more
By Tyler Reed
We've made it to another dreaded Monday, but that doesn't mean that everything is bad; it gives a moment to catch up.
Welcome to another edition of the Weekend Roundup. There's plenty to catch you up on the weekend that was, so let's get started, shall we?
Let's dive in!
Trouble In New York
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has been moved to the IL after suffering a flexor strain in his right elbow.
This news couldn't come at a worse time, as the Yankees are trying to chase the, you guessed it, Toronto Blue Jays, for the top spot in the AL East.
Give Me My Money
Two NFL stars received brand-new historic deals over the weekend. First, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was made the highest-paid tight end in franchise history with his four-year $52 million deal. Sorry, Jason Witten.
Then it was announced that Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater would become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league with his new four-year $114 million deal. Does everyone become the highest-paid person in the NFL on a new contract? If so, does anyone need a punter?
Gilmore Is Cool
"Happy Gilmore 2" was released on Netflix last week, and for some reason, many decided to take to social media to say the movie was awful.
If you were expecting an Oscar-worthy film, then you came into this one with the wrong mindset. This movie was filled with nostalgia and cameos, and was meant to be a silly comedy, which worked for me. Not everything needs to be deep. Especially a sequel about a failed golf player turned golf pro. Gilmore rules!
Jokic & His Horses
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was overcome with emotions while watching one of his horses win a race.
The man loves his horse, loves absolutely destroying folks on the basketball court, and hates having to work. Could he be any more likable?
Kelce Taylor
There are super fans, then there's a level high above that we call Taylor Swift fans. "Swifties" are one of a kind, and the story of a newborn baby in Liberty, Missouri, having the name Kelce Taylor is proof of that.
Yes, parents have decided to name their baby in honor of the power couple of Swift and Travis Kelce. No one will ever make fun of this name, like ever.
Billy D Extension
The Chicago Bulls are keeping their trust in head coach Billy Donovan. Donovan and the Bulls have finished the past two seasons with a losing record; however, the front office feels Donovan is the leader they need.
Maybe more organizations should be like the Bulls. Yeah, I'm talking about the New York Knicks, who fired their coach after an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
Oh, Skip
I would rather hear a fart in church than listen to Skip Bayless talk about sports, yet here I am, writing about him.
Bayless pulled in clicks by teasing that he is okay with the Washington Commanders going back to their old nickname, after President Trump demanded the team to do such in order to get a new stadium in Washington, D.C.
That's all I really want to say about this because talking about Bayless is enough to put me to sleep.
Ichiro Got Jokes
Ichiro took his rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame over the weekend. The former Seattle Mariners star had jokes for everyone, including the Miami Marlins.
The new Hall of Famer roasted his former team by saying he didn't know they were a franchise when they called to offer him a contract in 2015. Even though the Marlins have won two World Series in the last 30 years, they are easy to forget.
Maybe it is time to goback to that teal and black pinstripe look.
Say What?
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson wanted to let some folks know that they may have been saying his name wrong since the former Texas star made it to the NFL. He wants us to get the "Bee" out. It's "Bih".
To be fair, those who say "Bee" are probably from the south. I come from the hills of Appalachia, I know how my people talk, and let me just say this, it will continue to be "Bee" for those folks.
What's Going On With Deion?
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is expected to hold a press conference with his medical staff on Monday.
Apparently, Sanders wants to set the record straight on his health, or at least that's what I hope it is. I'm not ready for some kind of retirement news just as the Buffaloes get hot.
Lost In The Lights
Athletics broadcaster Chris Caray didn't have the most iconic call of Lawrence Butler's home run this past Saturday night. But he did create a viral one.
Caray lost the ball in the lights when he announced that Butler's clear home run over the right field wall was foul. The ball did not come close to the foul pole, which confused everyone who was watching the broadcast.
Yeah, it was a slip-up, but it could be worse. Just ask Thom Brennaman.
A Crown Jewel
Bubba Wallace picked up the biggest win of his NASCAR career on Sunday with his win at the Brickyard 400.
The Brickyard 400 is considered one of the five biggest races on the NASCAR circuit, known as "Crown Jewels", and now Wallace will have his name etched in brick in Indianapolis.
Talking my Language
I've never been afraid to say that I'm as basic as they come. My Instagram search page is full of Cincinnati Reds memories, animals, and pictures of the most wonderful time of the year, fall.
Yes, I am a sucker for anything apple cinnamon or pumpkin spice, and thankfully, McCormick has dropped brand new flavors to add to the spice rack.
The company has released three new finishing sugars that include Apple Cider, Maple Brown Sugar, and Pumpkin Spice. Now all I need is a good apple fritter recipe and the temperature to drop 30 degrees outside. Then, we all will be living the high life.
That's all we have for you on everything you needed to know from the weekend that was. If I could save you from this Monday, I would.
Instead, my goal will be to give you the confidence to start a new week with Matthew Wilder's "Break My Stride."
May nothing break your stride as you journey out into the world for a new week. Be sure to be back here on Friday so we can gossip about another week while faking our way through the final day of the work week.
Be safe, ya'll.