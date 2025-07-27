Athletics broadcaster apologizes for disastrous home run call that went viral
By Tyler Reed
The Athletics are a team without a home. The franchise is no longer playing in Oakland. Instead, they play in Sacramento while they wait for their new home in Las Vegas to be built.
The A's may not have a new permanent home just yet, but they do have a legendary name in the broadcast booth. Chris Caray is on the call for the Athletics on NBCS.
I was today years old when I discovered we have another Caray in the broadcast booth. Chris' great-grandfather is the late, great Harry Caray, and he is the son of Chip Caray, who currently works in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Unfortunately for Chris, I discovered who he is after one of the worst home run calls in the history of the game. Take a listen below.
For those keeping score at home, A's centerfielder Lawrence Butler hit a rocket over the right field fence that wasn't even close to the foul pole. However, Caray jumped on X to explain the unforgettable call.
Caray said he lost the ball in the lights, but it was no excuse for what has now become a memorable call for all the wrong reasons. No worries, Caray. If this is the worst thing that can be done in 162 games, then you'll be fine.
