Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson reveals the correct way to pronounce his name
By Matt Reed
The Atlanta Falcons might have the biggest superstar running back on their hands in 2025, although Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles fans would probably have a say considering Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley's greatness.
Bijan Robinson has set the league on fire since being drafted inside the top 10 by Atlanta, and now entering his third NFL season the former Texas Longhorns star is setting the record straight about the way people have been pronouncing his name for years.
During an NFL Network appearance at training camp recently, Robinson revealed the correct pronounciation of his name, which stated is "Bih-ZHON" as opposed to many fans commonly calling him "Bee-ZHON."
It's only fair that the NFL world know how to get his name right, especially as his stardom continues to grow and he further cements himself as the face of the Falcons organization.
Last season, Robinson broke out with over 1,800 yards combined and 14 rushing touchdowns. Atlanta is hoping that he can replicate those numbers in 2025 and lead the Falcons back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
