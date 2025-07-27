Cowboys ink new deal with TE Jake Ferguson, Micah Parsons still waits
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys made some news on Sunday with their contract extension with tight end Jake Ferguson.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ferguson has agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million, in a move that makes Ferguson the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the league, and the highest-paid tight end in Cowboys history.
RELATED: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
While this news is great for Ferguson, it's kind of shocking that the team could get a deal done with someone else as Micah Parsons continues to wait on what will be a record-breaking deal for the star linebacker.
RELATED: Jerry Jones finds reason for not paying Micah Parsons with Christian Wilkins' news
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his feelings public on where he stands when it comes to a new deal for Parsons. Jones brought up the fact that even if they pay Parsons, it doesn't mean the team will have him for the whole season, pointing to quarterback Dak Prescott missing the majority of last season due to a hamstring injury after the team made him the highest-paid player in the league.
Sure, Parsons could get hurt this season; that's possible for any player in the league. However, are the Cowboys willing to roll the dice by not giving Parsons a new deal? Jerry wouldn't be able to live with himself if his defensive star pulled a Saquon Barkley and joined a rival team next season.
I guess the plot thickens.
