Bulls still believe in HC Billy Donovan, agree to contract extension
By Tyler Reed
In back-to-back seasons, the Chicago Bulls have finished 39-43. In the NBA, it normally doesn't take long for a coach to be relieved of their duties; however, the Bulls are not ready to make that decision on head coach Billy Donovan.
Actually, the franchise is thinking the exact opposite. NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Bulls and Donovan have agreed to a contract extension.
According to Charania, the new deal is a multi-year deal, and those within the organization feel Donovan is a leader.
Donovan is one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time. During his time with the Florida Gators, Donovan won back-to-back national championships.
The Bulls' head coach got his start in the league when he became the head man with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015-16. In his five seasons in Oklahoma City, Donovan earned the NBA Coach of the Year Award in 2019-2020 and will forever be known as the head coach of the Thunder team that blew the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors, who then had Kevin Durant join them the following season.
Honestly, the failures in Chicago cannot be all on Donovan. But it is strange to see a team stick to a coach after two subpar seasons. Are we finally seeing patience in the NBA?
