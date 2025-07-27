NBA star Nikola Jokic shows rare emotion off-court after horse racing victory
By Matt Reed
The NBA offseason brings out a lot of free time for the best basketball players in the world, and while many players can be seen partying or on vacation enjoying their time away from the sport Nikola Jokic has found himself reengaging with one of his favorite hobbies.
The Denver Nuggets star has always been a huge horse racing fan, and during the NBA offseason it allows him the time to go back to his Serbian roots and return home to visit family and spend time with his horses.
Many NBA fans are used to Jokic's stoic behavior on the court, but he actually showed some emotion over the weekend after one his horses won a race and the superstar center broke down in tears.
Despite having so much success in the top basketball league in the world, it's humbling to see a player of Jokic's quality to care so much about activities outside of the NBA.
