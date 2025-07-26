Deion Sanders, Colorado medical team to hold press conference on mystery health issue
By Josh Sanchez
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders will be updating the public on a mysterious health battle he's been dealing with, which has kept him away from the team and at his home in Texas while he recovers.
With the 2025 college football season rapidly approaching, Sanders reunited with his team in Boulder and said he is ready to go.
But first, Coach Prime and the Colorado medical team will be holding a press conference on Monday, July 28, to answer questions about his health issue.
MORE: Deion Sanders provides inspiring update after Colorado absence due to health issue
The school announced the press conference in a statement this week.
"Head University of Colorado football coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders will hold his first press conference of 2025 fall camp to provide team and general updates," the press release said.
"The press conference will take place on Monday, July 28, at 11 a.m. MT. Location will be provided to those media who RSVP."
MORE: Deion Sanders opens up about hurtful pre-NFL draft attacks on sons
Attendees for the press conference were listed as Coach Prime and "coach's medical team, including representatives from CU Anschutz | UCHealth."
Colorado will open the 2025 college football season on August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Shemar Stewart strikes deal with Bengals three months after 2025 NFL Draft
MLB: After 12 years without trial, Astros' $615 million legal battle ends in one day
NBA: San Antonio Spurs launch $1 billion plan to develop new NBA arena
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Happy Gilmore 2', now streaming on Netflix, has fans reliving original film
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sets record with most expensive women's sports card
VIRAL: WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson debuts 'AKA' sorority-inspired Nike A'One PE