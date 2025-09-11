Week 1 of 2025 NFL Season hits record ratings
The NFL once again flexed their enormous muscle as the ultimate ratings juggernaut in American sports after record numbers in viewership were achieved in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
As per NFL Media, this year’s opening week had the highest ratings seen for a Week 1 with a mammoth average of 22.3 million viewers for each contest.
In total, four games from last week attracted audiences of over 20 million with the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles topping the lot with 28.3 million viewers, according to NFL Media.
Perhaps this should come as no surprise given Philadelphia’s pedigree as defending Super Bowl Champions and the storied tradition of this NFC East rivalry. While the massive drawing power of the Cowboys can never be ignored, particularly with the headlines they made after parting ways with Micah Parsons right before the season began.
Parsons’ debut with Green Bay against the Lions also saw huge viewership numbers with 24 million people tuning in. This was only bettered by the Cowboys-Eagles game and the Buffalo Bills’ comeback over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, which had 24.7 million people watching.
As Week 2 gets started tonight with a Lambeau Field showdown between the Packers and Washington Commanders, the NFL should feel really good about continuing to produce a ratings bonanza for the league each week.
