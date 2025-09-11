NFL Week 2 TV schedule 2025: Full list of games and kickoff times
By Josh Sanchez
Thursday is finally here, which means it's time to kick off another week of NFL action when the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.
It's an action-packed slate of games with the night culminating in a Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Games throughout the weekend will air on CBS, ESPN, FOX, Prime Video, and NBC.
When will your favorite team be taking the field?
A full look at the NFL Week 2 TV schedule can be seen below (all times Eastern).
NFL Week 2 TV schedule
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Commanders vs. Packers: 8:20 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Browns vs. Ravens: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Jaguars vs. Bengals: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Patriots vs. Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Bills vs. Jets: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Rams vs. Titans: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Giants vs. Cowboys: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Bears vs. Lions: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
49ers vs. Saints: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Seahawks vs. Steelers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Eagles vs. Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Panthers vs. Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Broncos vs. Colts: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Falcons vs. Vikings: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, September 15, 2024
Buccaneers vs. Texans: 7:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN, ABC)
Chargers vs. Raiders: 10:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN)
