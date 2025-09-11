The Big Lead

NFL Week 2 TV schedule 2025: Full list of games and kickoff times

It's time to kick off Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season. For a full list of when and where to watch every game this weekend, check out the full list.

By Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo interacts with WHAM TV camera person Jenna Cottrell during an NFL International Series game
Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo interacts with WHAM TV camera person Jenna Cottrell during an NFL International Series game / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Thursday is finally here, which means it's time to kick off another week of NFL action when the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.

It's an action-packed slate of games with the night culminating in a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

MORE: Micah Parsons determined to earn the respect of Green Bay Packers teammates

Games throughout the weekend will air on CBS, ESPN, FOX, Prime Video, and NBC.

The Monday Night Football logo on a television camera prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at
The Monday Night Football logo on a television camera prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When will your favorite team be taking the field?

A full look at the NFL Week 2 TV schedule can be seen below (all times Eastern).

NFL Week 2 TV schedule

A view of the NFL logo on the goalpost pads before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens
A view of the NFL logo on the goalpost pads before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Commanders vs. Packers: 8:20 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Browns vs. Ravens: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jaguars vs. Bengals: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Patriots vs. Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Bills vs. Jets: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Rams vs. Titans: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Giants vs. Cowboys: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Bears vs. Lions: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

49ers vs. Saints: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Seahawks vs. Steelers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Eagles vs. Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Panthers vs. Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Broncos vs. Colts: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Falcons vs. Vikings: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, September 15, 2024

Buccaneers vs. Texans: 7:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN, ABC)

Chargers vs. Raiders: 10:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

THURSDAY ROUNDUP: A day of remembrance

MLB: Will latest injury to Cubs star suppress his predicted $498 million payday?

NFL: Kevin Hart explains the real difference between Eagles and Chiefs home crowds

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reportedly extends Pardon the Interruption as show nears 25-year anniversary

VIRAL: TCU football unveils eye sore 'Half Acre Korean Corn Dog' set to be sold this weekend

Home/NFL