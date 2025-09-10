The Big Lead

TCU football unveils eye sore 'Half Acre Korean Corn Dog' set to be sold this weekend

The TCU Horned Frogs football program has released a corn dog so frightening that it may need to be blurred out before the public sees another picture of it.

By Tyler Reed

TCU Horned Frogs mascot waves to fans against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Week 3 of the college football season has arrived. Like you, my plans this weekend are to never leave my couch.

But when I do decide that I need a break from my viewing station, chances are I will be looking for some grub.

If you are attending TCU's game against Abilene Christian this weekend, may I show you something that will instantly have your stomach calling for some Dude Wipes?

The Horned Frogs have introduced the new Half Acre Korean Corn Dog, and let me tell you, this isn't any corn dog.

The new corn dog is a hot dog mozzarella cheese combo that took a bath in ube batter, fried in panko, dusted with ube powder, and drizzled with sweet and spicy honey.

If you're old enough, then you know not to fall for the tricks that Ivan Ooze is up to. This thing looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. I mean, did they chop Grimace's arm off? On second thought, no, let's keep this PG.

I'm pretty open-minded when it comes to bizarre food. I live for Sunday nights filled with Noah Capp and Carnival Eats. But I believe TCU has jumped the shark with this one. Would I try it? Probably. Someone tell me how it tastes.

Golden battered to perfection corn dogs at Stripling’s in Bogart, Georgia
