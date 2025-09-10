TCU football unveils eye sore 'Half Acre Korean Corn Dog' set to be sold this weekend

so much hot dog chatter ... might as well introduce the 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗴 in Section 109



A hot dog + mozzarella cheese combo dipped in ube batter, fried in panko, dusted with ube powder, and drizzled with a sweet and spicy honey



try it this weekend… pic.twitter.com/KYn80dkTAa