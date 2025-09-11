The Big Lead

Thursday Roundup: A day of remembrance

Today we remember the fallen heroes and victims of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

By Tyler Reed

A 9/11 memorial honoring the fallen heroes and victims of the September 11th, 2001 attacks near Totowa Municipal Building.
A 9/11 memorial honoring the fallen heroes and victims of the September 11th, 2001 attacks near Totowa Municipal Building. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Roundup has become one of my favorite pieces to do since I started pretending to be a writer on this website.

My goal each time I write one of these is to put a smile on someone's face. Let's face it, life can be difficult sometimes. It's nice to have a good laugh every now and then.

Today, I'm putting the character writer aside to remember all of the innocent lives we lost on September 11, 2001.

Firemen raise a United States flag where the World Trade Center formerly stood.
Firemen raise a United States flag where the World Trade Center formerly stood. / The Record-Imagn Images

I was an eight-year-old kid growing up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky when the attacks on our country took place. In the moment, I knew something bad had occurred, but it took a few years for me to really understand the effects of these attacks.

Even though these attacks happened hundreds of miles from my home, the aftermath reverberated into every city in our country.

A story like "The Man In The Red Bandana" is the brave story of a man named Welles Crowther, who chose to save others in his final moments. A story like Crowther's proves the greatness in humanity when one truly cares for others.

A Boston College Eagles player wears a "For Welles" warm-up jersey honoring Welles Crowther before a game.
A Boston College Eagles player wears a "For Welles" warm-up jersey honoring Welles Crowther before a game. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Today is a somber day. It is a day that can't be forgotten. September 11th, 2001, changed our world forever. It also proved that in the darkest days, we can unite to help our neighbors.

The world can be a hateful place. Choose love and caring for one another. It's all we really have.

On the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, two towers of light push into the sky.
On the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, two towers of light push into the sky. / Thomas P. Costello / Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

