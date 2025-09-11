Thursday Roundup: A day of remembrance
By Tyler Reed
The Roundup has become one of my favorite pieces to do since I started pretending to be a writer on this website.
My goal each time I write one of these is to put a smile on someone's face. Let's face it, life can be difficult sometimes. It's nice to have a good laugh every now and then.
Today, I'm putting the character writer aside to remember all of the innocent lives we lost on September 11, 2001.
I was an eight-year-old kid growing up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky when the attacks on our country took place. In the moment, I knew something bad had occurred, but it took a few years for me to really understand the effects of these attacks.
Even though these attacks happened hundreds of miles from my home, the aftermath reverberated into every city in our country.
A story like "The Man In The Red Bandana" is the brave story of a man named Welles Crowther, who chose to save others in his final moments. A story like Crowther's proves the greatness in humanity when one truly cares for others.
Today is a somber day. It is a day that can't be forgotten. September 11th, 2001, changed our world forever. It also proved that in the darkest days, we can unite to help our neighbors.
The world can be a hateful place. Choose love and caring for one another. It's all we really have.
