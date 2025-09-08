Micah Parsons unloads on 'toxic' lead-up to Green Bay Packers debut
Micah Parsons walked into Lambeau Field last Sunday still figuring out his pregame routine. Two weeks removed from his shocking trade from the Dallas Cowboys, the star pass rusher was about to make his Green Bay Packers debut against Detroit.
Turns out he didn't need much time to get comfortable. Parsons recorded his first Packers sack and finished second on the team with three quarterback pressures in a dominant 27-13 win over the Lions.
MORE: Weekend Roundup: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
After the game, Parsons told reporters his Green Bay debut felt refreshing compared to what he described as a “toxic situation” in Dallas.
“These last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone. It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through ... The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough. It's something where I could've been with these guys getting better and better and we could've had probably (an) even more dominant start," Parsons said.
“These guys embraced me. They believe in my talents. They believed in me and I'm just gonna give these guys everything I have because I know what's at stake and I know what they gave up for me to be here and I'mma do what it takes for us to win.”
Here's the wild part, he put up those numbers in just 29 of Green Bay's 65 defensive snaps.
Coach Matt LaFleur hadn't planned on using him that much, but when a guy's rolling, you ride the wave.
The timeline gets interesting fast. Green Bay visits AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on September 28th, meaning Parsons gets his Dallas reunion in about two weeks. Talk about awkward family dinners.
Packers fans gave him one of the loudest ovations when he ran out of the tunnel before kickoff. That kind of instant love has to feel good after months of uncertainty in Dallas.
Parsons has fully bought into Green Bay's culture, leaning hard into the trust his new teammates showed from day one. He knows what the organization gave up to get him, and he's determined to make it worth every penny.
Sometimes fresh starts are exactly what everyone needs.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick