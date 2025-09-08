Bills’ stunning late rally against Ravens ranks among NFL’s rarest comebacks
Week 1 gave us the quarterback showdown we all wanted between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. The Sunday night thriller delivered everything promised, with Allen leading the Buffalo Bills to a wild 41-40 comeback that nobody saw coming.
For much of the night, Buffalo played like a team unsure if it was preseason or Week 1. When the Baltimore Ravens stretched their lead to 40-25 with about eight minutes left, even the most optimistic Bills fan probably started thinking about Week 2.
According to recent reports, the stats gave Buffalo less than a one percent chance of winning at that point. With five minutes remaining and still down 40-25, their win probability sat at a brutal 0.9 percent.
What happened next became the most unlikely comeback of Allen's career and the 13th-most improbable NFL victory in the past decade.
The Ravens seemed to put it away when Derrick Henry bulldozed into the end zone with 11:42 left, making it 40-25. Tyler Loop missed the extra point, but with a fifteen-point cushion, that single point hardly mattered.
However, Buffalo answered with a touchdown drive that ate up most of the remaining clock. Baltimore just needed to protect the football and coast home. Then Henry coughed it up, with defensive tackle Ed Oliver forcing the fumble that changed everything.
The Bills capitalized immediately, scoring to cut it to two points. They missed the two-point try but forced a Ravens three-and-out anyway.
Allen got the ball back with 1:26 showing. Cool as ever, he moved Buffalo into field goal range for Matt Prater, who nailed the winner. Sometimes the most impossible comebacks happen when you least expect them.