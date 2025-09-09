ESPN reportedly extends Pardon the Interruption as show nears 25-year anniversary
By Matt Reed
One of ESPN's longest-running programs appears to be getting an extension just in time as the program nears a historic landmark, and the two key faces that have been on sports fans' television screens for over two decades appear to be sticking around for more years to come.
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon have been hosting Pardon the Interruption together for nearly 25 years since the program first debuted on ESPN in 2001, and now as the show closes in on its 25-year anniversary Front Office Sports is reporting that the duo are receiving an extension to continue the show.
With all the changes that have gone down at ESPN over recent years, the renewals for Kornheiser and Wilbon are encouraging for fans ot the nostalgic program that nears its quarter century mark. Just this year, ESPN decided to end another long-running show, Around the Horn, which featured a recurring panel of sportswriters and personalities.
However, the network clearly has different plans for its programming leading into the future with big names like Pat McAfee and Rich Eisen leading the way with their shows consuming much of the midday screening, while Stephen A. Smith has been holding down a lot of the morning for years with his popular First Take show.
