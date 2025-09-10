Kevin Hart explains the real difference between Eagles and Chiefs home crowds
Sunday's clash at Arrowhead Stadium makes history in a way most fans probably didn't see coming. For the first time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, teams from opposite conferences will meet for a fifth straight season when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
This isn't just any regular matchup either. The defending champion Eagles are facing the team they knocked off the throne, and it's happening right in Kansas City's backyard.
Before kickoff, Philadelphia native Kevin Hart stirred things up on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.
The conversation turned to which stadium brings more heat—Lincoln Financial Field or Arrowhead Stadium.
"I think that Arrowhead's a little safer," Hart said, before explaining what makes Philly fans different. "We don't even say your names, we just say your numbers. We're so disrespectful, we don't say your last name. Philadelphia, we do research, we know what's going on in your family. We know the problems."
Travis Kelce pointed out how Arrowhead stays loud because Chiefs fans rally behind their team with supportive energy. Philadelphia takes a different approach. Those fans keep quiet so their trash talk cuts deeper when it reaches opposing players.
The Eagles earned the right to talk after their dominant 40-22 Super Bowl victory over these same Chiefs at the Superdome in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts threw for 221 yards and ran for 72 more in that championship game.
Philadelphia carried that momentum into their 2025 opener, beating the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 last Thursday. Hurts added 152 passing yards and led the team with 62 rushing yards plus two touchdowns.
Kansas City's 2025 start has echoed their disappointing 2024 finish. However, will the Chiefs fans help the team find redemption against the franchise that ended their championship dreams?
