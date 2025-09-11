Dan Orlovsky raises big question about Patrick Mahomes’ path back to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs thought they'd put last season's struggles behind them, but NFL Week 1 served up a harsh reality check. The defending champions dropped their opener to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-21 in São Paulo, and suddenly those championship expectations don't feel so automatic anymore.
Philadelphia Eagles fans probably enjoyed watching that unfold, especially since they're heading to Arrowhead for Week 2's home opener. This rematch of last year's Super Bowl carries extra weight now that both teams have questions to answer.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky didn't mince words about Kansas City's offensive struggles, delivering an unfiltered opinion that probably made Chiefs Kingdom wince.
"What I'm telling you is if it doesn't get better, the Super Bowl is a 0% chance. The offense has to find ways to be more explosive. This is a two-year thing right now. Listen, if they don't find ways to be more consistently explosive in this era, you cannot get back to the Super Bowl," Orlovsky said during a recent segment of Get Up.
The numbers back up his concern.
Travis Kelce managed just two catches for 47 yards while rookie Xavier Worthy is now sidelined for several weeks after colliding with Kelce. Rashee Rice's suspension through Week 6 leaves the receiving corps dangerously thin.
Hollywood Brown provided the lone bright spot with ten receptions and 99 yards, but one player can't carry an entire offense. The ground game offered little help, forcing Patrick Mahomes to rely on improvisation just to keep drives breathing.
However, writing off Andy Reid and Mahomes feels premature. Reid's track record of midseason adjustments and Mahomes' clutch factor have pulled this franchise through tough spots before.
The home opener against Philadelphia will reveal whether Kansas City can recapture that championship magic or if 2025 might become the year their dynasty hits a wall.
