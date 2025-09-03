Wednesday Roundup: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome to one of the most Friday Wednesdays of them all. With the start of the NFL season tomorrow, today almost feels like the eve of a major holiday.
There's a lot we can dissect in the world of sports and pop culture before you start your day, and I'm just the man to deliver you that news. Basically, I'm the Paul Revere of nonsense.
MORE: NFL: 32 Bold Predictions For This Season
Let's get started with the Wednesday Roundup.
Buckeyes On Top
After an impressive win over the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been voted the number one team in the country.
Can this please be Penn State's year? My poor, little, hateful heart can't take another year of Buckeye success.
King Of Hate
I love to hate, but there may not be a bigger hater in the world than Johnny Manziel when he has to talk about the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been a wasteland for quarterbacks, but I'm not sure that it can all be blamed on the Brownies in this situation.
MORE: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
What else do we have going on? Oh, yeah, baseball doesn't want you to forget about them, as a brawl took place on the diamond. Sophie Cunningham wanted to show off her, um, knee brace. A Green Bay Packers fan gets a bizarre Kay Adams tattoo, and will cap this one off with the Philadelphia Eagles finding the perfect sponsor for the Tush Push.
Have a great NFL regular season eve. This has to be a national holiday, right? Should we give out Little Debbie Football Brownies to our neighbors?
Actually, I'm not giving mine up. Have a great day!
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Thanks to Bill Belichick, UNC vs TCU football game commands a strong celebrity crowd
VIRAL: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson trolled by viral beach yoga sign before UNC debut