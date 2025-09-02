Philadelphia Eagles officially save Tush Push after striking NFL sponsorship deal
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles have become public enemy number one in the NFL when it comes to running one of the most unstoppable plays that the league has ever seen, and while many teams have bartered with the league to try to permanently ban it there's a good chance that the reigning Super Bowl champions may have saved the play.
While the NFL decided not to pursue banning the Tush Push ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles may be keeping it around for the long term after striking a sponsorship deal that could make the franchise and the league big bucks thanks to Dude Wipes.
Star quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offensive line were featured in a video showing off the highly-successful Tush Push before the team's mascot, Swoop, came barreling in to knock down a Dude Wipes mascot just like Philadelphia has done to many other teams when running the play.
Only nine other NFL teams ended up siding with the Eagles when it came down to the league-wide vote this offseason, which came after the Green Bay Packers proposed the elimination of the Tush Push and several other organizations chimed in about safety concerns and general appeal over the play.
