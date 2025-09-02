WNBA star Sophie Cunningham flaunts bikini physique during iconic knee brace video
By Matt Reed
The WNBA season is heating up as the playoff push continues into the next two weeks, and while some of the league's top stars are still sidelined with significant injuries that's not stopping one of them from making big-time waves on social media during her hiatus from the court.
Sophie Cunningham has made it.a theme during her young WNBA career of being a talented player on the court, but her ability to cater to fans on social media has taken her popularity to new heights, and that continued recently after posting a video where she appeared in a dazzling bikini while also rocking a knee brace.
Cunningham has been ruled out for the rest of the Fever's season with an MCL injury, but clearly she's still making the best of a bad situation during her time away from basketball as she builds on an impressive social media following that features over 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.
The Fever will surely be hoping to get her back to full strength next season so that the team can pair her with superstar guard Caitlin Clark once again, but until then Indiana will just have to make due as they fight to reach the postseason.
