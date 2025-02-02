Mavericks deal Luka Doncic to Lakers in the most shocking NBA trade
By Joe Lago
The Dallas Mavericks’ stunning trade of five-time All-Star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was so unexpected, so improbable and so baffling that it was immediately dismissed as a prank.
The original breaking news tweet by ESPN's Shams Charania looked to have been the creation of hackers because the magnitude of the deal was simply too outrageous to believe. However, the decision to trade Doncic, the 25-year-old face of the Dallas franchise, was in fact true.
The three-team blockbuster swap sends Doncic, center Maxi Kleber and forward Markieff Morris to the Lakers and nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 L.A. first-round pick to the Mavericks. The Utah Jazz receive guard Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers and two 2025 second-round selections.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks felt compelled to trade Doncic because they had "major concerns" about his "constant conditioning issues" and were wary of "the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension" worth $345 million.
Charania reported that the Mavs recently offered Doncic to Lakers brass, who met and agreed he had "the ability to be the face of their franchise for the next decade."
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Doncic did not request a trade from Dallas. The Mavericks "did this on their own accord" despite receiving Davis, Christie and "only one future first-round pick," according to Stein.
The impetus to move so quickly on moving Doncic will be scrutinized in the coming days, especially with the recent history of players — ones who don't have the MVP-caliber skill set of Doncic — having fetched far bigger hauls comprising multiple first-round picks.
Dallas general manager Nico Harrison shared his motivation with ESPN's MacMahon.
“I believe that defense wins championships,” Harrison said of the acquisition of Davis. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”
Like the rest of the NBA, LeBron James had no idea an earth-shattering trade was in the works. He was "surprised" by the news while having dinner in New York City after the Lakers' 128-112 victory over the Knicks, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Star players around the NBA were astonished by the deal.
One Mavericks fan who's preparing to play for a championship next Sunday was not pleased by the late-night news bombshell.
