Warriors' top trade targets emerge in search to upgrade roster
By Joe Lago
Now that Steph Curry and Steve Kerr have established that they're still all-in on improving the Golden State Warriors' roster before the Feb. 6 trading deadline, the focus on the franchise can return to who it can potentially acquire.
According to Hoops Hype's NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Warriors are targeting frontcourt help.
League sources have told Scotto that Golden State has inquired about the availability of the following veteran bigs: Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls, John Collins of the Utah Jazz, Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards and Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Sources also told Scotto that the Warriors' interest has "decreased" in trading for a 3-and-D wing, namely Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.
The 6-foot-10 Vucevic is the big who would help Golden State the most.
The 34-year-old wouldn't be the rim protector the Warriors desperately need, but he can provide the necessary floor spacing with his 3-point shooting. The two-time All-Star is a career 34.7% shooter from beyond the arc, but this season, he's shooting a career-best 42.2% from 3 on 4.7 attempts per game.
The 6-9 Collins is also enjoying his best 3-point shooting season, making 43.8% on 3.3 attempts per game.
Trading Vucevic — and fellow well-paid stars Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball — would make a lot of sense for the Bulls, whose only consistency has been mediocrity. After Wednesday's 110-94 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference at 18-23.
