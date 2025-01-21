Steph Curry identifies the key games that will 'define' Warriors season
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors continue to stare at a franchise crossroads wondering which path to take.
Owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. must decide whether it's worth mortgaging the franchise's future to chase a championship this season with a blockbuster trade that would land an All-Star sidekick to support Stephen Curry. The likely heavy price would cost first-round picks that will be very valuable when Curry draws the curtain on his Hall of Fame career.
Two weeks remain until the Feb. 6 trading deadline, and the 21-21 Warriors are struggling just to stay above .500 and navigate a spate of injuries that includes Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Kyle Anderson.
Monday's 125-85 loss to the champion Boston Celtics — the worst defeat of Steve Kerr's tenure as Warriors head coach — didn't sound any new alarms about Golden State's roster shortcomings, but Curry, who's become numb to the team's losses and offensive woes, believes the team's direction will be determined in its next eight games before the trade deadline.
"It's incredibly significant for our season," Curry told reporters. "You'd hope to be a better home team than you are on the road. ... We'll see how we respond to it and if we can take advantage of this stretch. Tonight was not great — Captain Obvious statement.
"But just the idea that we can keep ourselves afloat until we get some guys back can kind of make or break our season to be honest, to keep it real. ... Nobody's counting game-by-game type thing, but a six- to eight-game stretch can kind of define where we are going forward the rest of the season."
Golden State begins the season-defining run Wednesday in Sacramento against the Kings. The Warriors then play six consecutive games at home against the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.
Like Golden State, the Kings (22-20), Lakers (22-18) and Suns (21-21) are flawed teams looking to stabilize their seasons to finish in the Western Conference's top six and avoid the Play-In Tournament.
Clarity is coming for the Warriors. And, with the no reasonable quick-fix solution out there, it's more likely that Lacob and Dunleavy will choose to stand pat and pursue a major trade in the offseason.
