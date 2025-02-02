Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks livid when discussing Luka Doncic trade (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Mavericks are going to be the talking point for the rest of the NBA season after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The trade has shocked the entire basketball community, including, it appears, some in the Mavericks organization.
Head Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison spoke with the media about the trade. In that meeting, Harrison revealed that Kidd wasn't aware of the trade until it was finalized.
Not sure how Kidd really feels about the situation, but if his eyes were any indicator, he was giving off a "what in the world are we doing?" type of vibe.
Kidd led the Mavericks to a Western Conference Championship last season; however, it wasn't done only by the coach.
Doncic was the main reason the Mavericks got to the NBA Finals last season. Now, the team is going to rebuild without him.
Not that Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick are consolation prizes, but it's just hard to see a world where a franchise trades a younger generational talent like Doncic.
However, what's done is done. The Mavericks are moving on from their Slovenian star as he heads toward the bright lights of Hollywood.
There's no question the Lakers are the current winners of this trade. But the Mavericks feel that losing the face of the franchise is the best decision that could be made at the moment.
The NBA Trade Deadline always has some fireworks. But this trade is a box of those illegal fireworks that your uncle brings to the Fourth of July without permission.
