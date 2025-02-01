Are Titans really interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 pick?
When a team holds the No. 1 overall selection of the NFL Draft, its every move gets scrutinized in hopes of uncovering any clue about what the club might do with the top pick.
Under the league's microscope are the Tennessee Titans, and they clearly are relishing their position as the draft's first domino.
Last week, president of football operations Chad Brinker declared the Titans "won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick," leaving teams and pundits to wonder which prospect fits that lofty description. It also seemed to suggest Tennessee would pass on the draft's top quarterbacks, Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who aren't regarded as can't-miss franchise QBs.
But maybe the Titans might opt for a quarterback. They appear enamored enough with Sanders to have a long talk with him and his father Deion.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that Tennessee and Sanders met at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week for about an hour, which is "a longer time than usual to meet with a prospect in that type of setting." Sander's dad — the Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer — even called into the meeting.
Are the Titans throwing another smoke screen to mask their real plans at No. 1? Or are they truly intrigued by Sanders' potential as a franchise quarterback, which is still very much an open question with the uneven play of 2023 second-round pick Will Levis?
That's too early for even Tennessee to know. Brinker and new general manager Mike Borgonzi must do their due diligence in assessing all of the top prospects to prepare for any scenario.
And when you finish a league-worst 3-14 in the not-so-challenging AFC South, it's probably best to fill one of your needs with the top-rated player of the class. That player, according to the latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus, is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
