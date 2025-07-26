Shemar Stewart strikes deal with Bengals three months after 2025 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
After months of anticipation and drama surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft the AFC North team has finally come to terms with their high-profile defensive star.
According to various reports, the Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $18.9 million deal with Texas A&M standout Shemar Stewart after three months of negotiations following the draft. This comes after a standoff between Stewart and the Cincinnati front office over guarantees in his contract.
Recently, there was great speculation about what Stewart might do if he and the Bengals didn't come to terms, including the possibility of returning to Texas A&M for another season, but Cincinnati will now have their first rounder disrupting offenses in 2025.
Following Stewart's deal, Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains the only draft pick that hasn't struck a deal with his team as his ongoing legal battle continues to affect his debut NFL season.
