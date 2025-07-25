The Big Lead

San Antonio Spurs launch $1 billion plan to develop new NBA arena

The Western Conference franchise have played NBA home games at the Frost Bank Center for over two decades.

By Matt Reed

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley and center Victor Wembanyama celebrate in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley and center Victor Wembanyama celebrate in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The hype around the San Antonio Spurs will only grow further after the way the team has drafted in recent years, so it only makes sense that the NBA franchise is looking to upgrade its home arena as fans pile in to watch Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper for many future seasons.

The Spurs revealed a $1 billion-plus plan, according to News 4 San Antonio, that will include building a new arena in downtown San Antonio, as well as a large development project that will target growth in the area.

For over two decades, the NBA team has played their games in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center, which previously debuted in 2002 as SBC Center and later the AT&T Center.

Additionally, the suggested plans also include an "overhaul" of the Alamodome, which would be connected by a land bridge to the proposed new Spurs basketball arena. The Spurs are scheduled to remain at their current venue until their lease expires in 2032.

