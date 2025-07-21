Caitlin Clark praises 'incredible' WNBA All-Star weekend
By Tyler Reed
Caitlin Clark's star power began long before she became a member of the WNBA. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star helped lead women's college basketball to the spotlight.
Now, Clark has become what many would say the face of the WNBA, as her star continues to grow. Unfortunately, the Indiana Fever star could not compete in this past weekend's WNBA All-Star festivities due to a lingering issue.
Even without Clark on the court, the ladies of the league left their mark. The game was an official sellout, with attendance at 16,988 to see Team Collier take down Team Clark 151-131.
After the incredible weekend for the WNBA, Clark took to her social media to praise the fans and everyone who makes the league what it is today.
"Incredible weekend in Indy!! Our organization gave everything to make this the best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet—and it delivered in every way. Grateful to call this city home and beyond thankful for the incredible fans who brought the energy and made it special," wrote Clark.
The league is on the rise, and the players know that. Before tip of the game, every player wore a shirt that said, "Pay us what you owe us", in reference to the league gaining popularity.
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum discussed the idea players had with the shirts, in which she mentioned zero players from Team Clark were involved. Seems like there is still a disconnect between Clark and some players in the league.
