WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson debuts 'AKA' Nike A'One PE
By Josh Sanchez
The WNBA was back in primetime with its Friday night showcase. One of the games on the schedule featured reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces taking on reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx.
For the game, A'ja broke out a new colorway of her A'One sneakers that have a special meaning.
A'ja was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which was founded on January 15, 1908, during her time at the University of South Carolina. AKA broke down barriers as the first historically African-American sorority.
Before she got her signature shoe from Nike, A'ja rocked AKA-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs. Now that she has her own sneaker, she debuted her "AKA" PE.
If Nike brings those to the general public, they would immediately sell out.
Unfortunately for the Aces, the up-and-down season continued with the team getting blown out by the Minnesota Lynx, 109-78. A'ja recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
This season, Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game.
Up next for A'ja and the Aces is a trip to Dallas on Sunday, July 27, to face off against Paige Bueckers and the Wings at College Park Center. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3.
